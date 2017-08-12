Whether you are one person or an established publisher, you can create a page and upload your work - it’s super easy and you will be in full control.
Between release comments, messages, status updates, reading lists, and dedicated comic forums, you have many ways to stay in touch with fellow fans and followers.
Get direct support from your readers, set monthly donation goals and connect with PayPal.
Using just your browser you can enhance your comics by adding mobile friendly panel transitions as well as dynamic, translateable text. Too good to be true? Try it yourself.